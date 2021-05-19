Burnley offered surge vaccinations amid Covid-19 variant concerns

In the House of Commons earlier today, Mr Hancock confirmed the town was one of a handful of areas where the Government would be offering thousands more doses of the vaccine, as well as additional testing.

The extra vaccinations will be used in line with the existing eligibility criteria, including all adults over 36 and those in vulnerable categories.

Extra resources will also be used to ensure hard to reach groups within these cohorts are contacted and offered a vaccine.

Mr Hancock said: “What this means in practice is that we’re putting in place more testing, and more testing sites, and on vaccinations we’re making more vaccinations available to everybody that’s eligible.

“We’re not yet opening up vaccinations to those 35 years or younger because everywhere across the whole country is crystal clear – this episode shows how important is it for every single person vulnerable to Covid-19 gets not just one but two doses.

"Because the vaccine offers the best possible protection against this disease."

Commenting on the news following the announcement, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham said: "As we continue down the roadmap to reopen our local economy it's important we all do everything possible to maintain progress.

"We know that the vaccine is our long-term key to that, as well as the way we save lives, and so it's welcome that we will now get a surge in vaccinations and testing to help ensure that we maintain momentum.