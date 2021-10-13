Burnley Covid infection rates remain above national average

A total of 16,360 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 12th (Tuesday), up from 16,321 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 18,311 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,379.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,668 over the period, to 8,231,437.

Burnley

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 295 people had died in the area by October 12th (Tuesday) – up from 294 on Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,462 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 55,705 people had received both jabs by October 11th (Monday) – 67% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.