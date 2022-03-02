Burnley Covid-19 vaccination clinic moving to a new temporary site
Burnley’s large scale Covid-19 vaccination clinic in the town centre’s Charter Walk Shopping Centre has temporarily moved again to a new site.
The new venue, still in the heart of Burnley town centre (outside McDonalds), will be up and running from tomorrow at 9-30am and will be operating from a large mobile artic vehicle.
The clinic will be open Monday to Saturday 9-30am to 5-30pm and Sunday 10-30am to 3-30pm.
First and second dose Covid-19 vaccinations are available to anyone aged 12 and over whilst anyone aged 16 and over who had a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least three months ago can get a booster dose.
Some children aged 12 to 15 are also eligible for a booster dose if they have a weakened immune system or they have a condition which puts them at risk of becoming seriously ill should they get Covid-19.
Appointments are available to book on the NHS website at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/. Walk-ins are also accepted.