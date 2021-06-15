Burnley Bus Company steps in to help East Lancashire Covid jab drive

From this week, the bus firm is offering free travel on any of its buses to and from a vaccination appointment to anyone taking up the offer of a jab.

The offer covers travel to and from Covid jab appointments at centres in Burnley and Pendle district council areas and provides a free return journey on any service operated by The Burnley Bus Company, plus the Ribble Country bus network.

Travel on the Rossendale Rovers 8 and Hotline buses within the Burnley Council area is also included in the offer.

(Left to right) Health care assistant Christina Walls, midwife Rachel Magee-Thorpe and maternity support worker Diane Townsend at Burnley General Teaching Hospital with The Burnley Bus Company’s ‘Burnley Heroes’ bus.

The bus operator’s commercial manager Paul Turner said: “We very much want to do our bit to help everyone who gets the call to get the jab, without having to worry about how to get there. Our bus network covers East Lancashire and makes travelling to a vaccination appointment straightforward and hassle free.

“All anyone travelling to or from a vaccination has to do is show our driver a text or email on their mobile phone, or a letter or other printed document, confirming their appointment for that day – then simply take a seat and leave the driving to us.”

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council, said: “We’re delighted that The Burnley Bus Company has got behind our drive to make it as easy as possible for people in Pendle to get vaccinated.

“We hope that this valuable service will mean that anyone who was struggling to reach their appointment can now do so more easily.”

The free travel offer is now in place until further notice.