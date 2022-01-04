Clitheroe nurse completes month-long cold water challenge raising £1k for life-saving research

Joanne Davis (52) braved a 30-second cold water dip every day in the month of November for Cancer Research UK.

Her initial goal was to raise £150, but she successfully exceeded this with the total currently standing at £912. Delighted with the amount raised, she said: "I braved the Cold Water Challenge by promising to immerse myself in cold water for 30 seconds every day. In the 25 years I have been a cancer nurse, I have seen huge advances in treatments and now support people who live with cancer instead of dying from it.

"I mostly swam in the Ribble or the Hodder or Lake Burwain, but I also made good use of a cold water container in my backyard as I was in isolation prior to surgery.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Davis