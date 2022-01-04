Clitheroe nurse completes month-long cold water challenge raising £1k for life-saving research
A brave oncology nurse from Clitheroe took the plunge by completing the cold water challenge to raise money for a worthwhile charity.
Joanne Davis (52) braved a 30-second cold water dip every day in the month of November for Cancer Research UK.
Her initial goal was to raise £150, but she successfully exceeded this with the total currently standing at £912. Delighted with the amount raised, she said: "I braved the Cold Water Challenge by promising to immerse myself in cold water for 30 seconds every day. In the 25 years I have been a cancer nurse, I have seen huge advances in treatments and now support people who live with cancer instead of dying from it.
"I mostly swam in the Ribble or the Hodder or Lake Burwain, but I also made good use of a cold water container in my backyard as I was in isolation prior to surgery.
"Thank you to everyone who donated and supported this cause. Cancer is relentless, but so are the people carrying out the research. The pandemic and its aftermath continue to impact lives affected by cancer so fundraising for Cancer Research UK is very important."