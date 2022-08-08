Let’s Live Life is set to take on a triathlon fundraising challenge and Samantha Holden, manager of the Let’s Live Life scheme, said the team is “passionate about supporting and contributing to our local community”.

The team of 11 are extremely proud to be participating in their first ever triathlon in support of ELHT&Me and their local hospital.

Samantha continued: "Over the last few months, the team have been training really hard with many of us being taken completely out our comfort zones, from early morning cold swims, runs and long uphill bike rides.”

If you would like to support your local NHS hospital charity, ELHT&Me, please contact the fundraising team on 01254 732140

The triathlon will take place on Saturday August 20th beginning at Ribblesdale swimming pool. Some of the team will be completing the Olympic distance which includes 60 lengths, 25 mile cycle and a 10k run. Other team members will be completing the Sprint distance which includes 32 lengths, 12.5 mile cycle and 5k run.

The team has launched a JustGiving fundraising web page. You can support the team using this link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/letslivelifetriathlon

Michaela Thomson, one of the team members said: “Entering a triathlon was something I never thought I’d do, but when I knew it was to raise money for our local NHS hospital, Clitheroe Community Hospital, I said bring it on.

"I have really enjoyed the challenge of pushing myself in all three of these triathlon disciplines.”