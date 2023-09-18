News you can trust since 1877
Clitheroe church hosting Pause For Hope service to support people affected by cancer

A Clitheroe church is hosting a special service offering support to people affected by cancer, as well as their friends and family.
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
Pause For Hope will take place at St Michael & St John’s RC Church in Lowergate, Clitheroe, on Sunday, October 15th, at 3pm.Canon Paul Brindle will lead the ecumenical service in connection with Clitheroe Christians in Partnership.Members of Ribble Valley Choir will sing at the event with musical director Steuart Kellington conducting, accompanied by organist James Robinson, pianist Dorothy Birtwell and soloist Yvonne Hartlebury.The guest speaker is Sue Swire from the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.Following the service, refreshments will be served in the church.The church hopes to welcome back Professor Ray Donnelly FRCSE, the founder and president of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. He initiated Pause for Hope Sunday in 1999 and the first service was held at St Xavier’s Church in Liverpool.

