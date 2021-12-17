Clitheroe Bike Club goes the extra mile to raise vital funds for life-saving charity

Despite this, members opted to pay their fees so they could be donated to the North West Air Ambulance.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cheque for £2,180 was presented to NWAA at the Bike Club’s annual quiz night, which was held at Clitheroe Rugby Club on December 1st and an additional £100 raised on the night by a raffle organised by club chairman, Trevor Lingard.

From accidental injuries to severe medical emergencies, the NWAA crew delivers specialist and enhanced pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured, and transports patients to the most appropriate hospital to achieve the best outcomes for them.