Clitheroe Bike Club goes the extra mile to raise vital funds for life-saving charity
Covid restrictions led Clitheroe Bike Club to waive their membership fees for current members because of much reduced club activity.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:30 pm
Despite this, members opted to pay their fees so they could be donated to the North West Air Ambulance.
A cheque for £2,180 was presented to NWAA at the Bike Club’s annual quiz night, which was held at Clitheroe Rugby Club on December 1st and an additional £100 raised on the night by a raffle organised by club chairman, Trevor Lingard.
From accidental injuries to severe medical emergencies, the NWAA crew delivers specialist and enhanced pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured, and transports patients to the most appropriate hospital to achieve the best outcomes for them.