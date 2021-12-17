Clitheroe Bike Club goes the extra mile to raise vital funds for life-saving charity

Covid restrictions led Clitheroe Bike Club to waive their membership fees for current members because of much reduced club activity.

Despite this, members opted to pay their fees so they could be donated to the North West Air Ambulance.

A cheque for £2,180 was presented to NWAA at the Bike Club’s annual quiz night, which was held at Clitheroe Rugby Club on December 1st and an additional £100 raised on the night by a raffle organised by club chairman, Trevor Lingard.

From accidental injuries to severe medical emergencies, the NWAA crew delivers specialist and enhanced pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured, and transports patients to the most appropriate hospital to achieve the best outcomes for them.

Clitheroe Bike Club members ready to hand over the cheque to NWAA