Clearing Up Cloudy Vision: Optegra Supports Cataract Awareness Month

Cataracts are the leading cause of treatable vision loss in the UK, affecting one in three people over the age of 65. Yet despite the simplicity and success of modern treatment, many myths and misconceptions persist.

This June, Optegra Eye Clinic Preston is backing Cataract Awareness Month to help people:

Recognise the early signs of cataracts

Understand treatment options

Access care without delay

Our mission is to help more people enjoy the clear, confident vision they deserve - and to clear up the confusion around this common eye condition.

An eye test can diagnose cataracts

Firstly, what exactly is a cataract? A cataract is an age-related gradual clouding of the eye's natural lens, which lies behind the pupil and the iris. It can leave you with cloudy or blurred vision, faded colours, particularly poor vision at night and problems with glare from bright lights like car headlights.

Many people do not realize they have cataracts initially as it only affects part of the lens, but over time the cataract gets larger and your lens becomes increasingly cloudy.

What causes cataract? The most common cause of cataracts is ageing, though they can also be caused by a secondary medical condition or injury. Cataract surgery at Optegra can be completed within a few weeks of referral so there is no need to wait until your cataract is causing problems.

How do you treat cataract? Cataract surgery is the only treatment option once you have been diagnosed. Cataract removal is nothing to be fearful of though as it is a fast, pain-free procedure conducted as a day case. In fact, it is the most commonly performed elective surgery within the NHS and many say it is far less uncomfortable than a visit to the dental hygienist!

What happens during cataract surgery? Drops are used to numb the eye before a tiny incision is made to remove the cloudy lens, replacing it with a synthetic intraocular lens (IOL). Without surgery, severe or ‘white’ cataracts can lead to loss of sight - globally, 20 million people are blind due to cataracts. Once done the procedure not only restores your vision to how it was before you had cataracts, it may also reduce your dependence on glasses, and in some cases eradicates the need for them altogether.

How long does cataract surgery take? Usually just 10-15 minutes per eye and it is a painless procedure conducted as a day case.

Can I do anything to help prevent cataract? Try eating foods high in Vitamin C, like citrus fruit, to help delay the onset of cataract. Also, wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays and reduce alcohol intake.

Optegra offers two options for patients with cataracts. These include free NHS surgery with a standard lens which means you are likely to still need to use your existing glasses, for example for reading small print. Or private refractive cataract surgery where the clinical team select a specific multifocal lens tailored to your own prescription – with the opportunity to lose your cataracts and your glasses in one procedure.

Seeing is believing – how cataract surgery changes lives!

Len Browne was able to continue a hobby he loved: “My vision is now excellent – I can’t believe how much light is coming into my eye. I am back to my wood carving which brings me so much joy and even simple tasks like shopping are so much easier. I would say to anyone considering surgery, just go for it as the results are immeasurable.”

Andrea Hainsworth feels more confident behind the wheel: “Now I don’t need to worry about driving long distances and returning home in the dark as my vision is so much better. To be able to see so clearly is like I’ve turned the clock back 20 years! The end result is absolutely worth it – I am over the moon.”

Optometrist Oliver Judge can offer his patients a unique perspective: “I can talk about my experience of the procedure I am recommending to them, answer their questions and provide reassurance based on my own personal knowledge. I was made to feel important and cared-for, overall it was a rewarding and enjoyable experience.”

Eye Spy a Myth – most commonly heard myths around cataract

Optegra consultant ophthalmic surgeon, Mr Javad Moayedi, has heard many myths about cataract over the years and wants to clarify:

MYTH: You have to wait until the cataract had fully developed before it can be removed

FACT: You can have cataract surgery at any time and as soon as it starts to affect your vision

MYTH: Cataract surgery is painful

FACT: You have a local anaesthetic to numb the eye and all you feel is a little pressure

MYTH: A cataract covers the whole eyeball

FACT: A cataract is the natural clouding of the lens withing the eye which lies behind the pupil and iris, similar to the size of a penny

MYTH: The whole eye has to be removed to fix a cataract

FACT: This is actually impossible! Only the lens is removed – the eyeball is held firmly in place with muscles

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 78 eye hospitals across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Holland.

As well as providing private vision correction treatments – from lens replacement and laser eye surgery to implantable contact lenses – Optegra treats cataract surgery both privately and through its partnership with the NHS. Optegra also treats medical conditions AMD and glaucoma; and has launched the first ever treatment for people with the Dry form of AMD.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.

Tel: 0800 054 1971