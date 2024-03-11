It coincides with a new awareness scheme, Mark's Chair For Hope . Burnley fundraising group, Support After Suicide , has sponsored a chair at COTS in Hammerton Street where anyone who is struggling can leave their details in a post box to be contacted by the church’s mental health team.

Pastor Mick Fleming, COTS leader, said: “The group aims to help prevent suicide by working with people with mental health issues. We come together, support each other, discuss strategies, and it’s working. We try to tackle problems and intervene before someone is in crisis. But if they do reach crisis point, we have services that can pick them up straight away, we can get them access to support quicker and can personally check up on people.”