Charity dinner night to raise money for Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal

The event will take place in Crow Wood's Lakeside Suite on Friday, April 22nd, starting at 7pm.

Comedy compere Mick Bradshaw will be the host for an evening of entertainment, which includes a guest speaker spot for former Burnley FC player Steve Kindon.

There will also be a three course meal, welcome drink and charity auction.

Barry Kilby

The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal has been busy since lockdown ended in June.

They have carried out testing days at Lancashire Cricket Club, Ipswich Town FC, Burnley FC, Rochdale AFC and Burnley Golf Club, and have Nelson Golf Club, Charlton Athletic FC and Liverpool FC lined up for 2022.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We have picked up 25 'red' results so far, which means we have potentially saved more lives from this terrible disease.

"We haven’t been able to fundraise much due to Covid so buying a ticket and supporting our charity dinner night would be big boost to us, with all the money raised from the event going towards more test days."