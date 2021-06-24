Cases rising at a slower rate in Pendle this week

The age group with most cases in the last 7 days up to 23 June is once again 10 - 19 and 20-29 year olds.

Due to the rising cases including the Delta variant, the Government has identified Pendle as an area for enhanced support.

Street teams have been out in the community this week to talk to people about vaccinations, testing and continuing to follow the Government's hands, face, space and fresh air guidance.

Pendle folk are being urged to get tested and vaccinated