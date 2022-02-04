Cancer info clinic coming to Burnley

Macmillan’s Cancer Information and Support Service (MCISS), based at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and Burnley General Teaching Hospital, will host its first community clinic at ASDA in Burnley on Thursday, February 10th.

During the clinics, which will run from 9am until 12-30pm, the team will provide information on the signs and symptoms of cancer, screening programmes and advice on living with the effects of cancer.

Cath Farmer, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service Manager at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, will host the sessions with Assistant Manager, Saraj Mohammed.

She said: “The new community clinics are aimed at anyone who might have a worry about cancer or any questions or be affected by cancer themselves or have a family member living with cancer. We hope that we will be able to reach out to people who may be struggling and not know where to turn for help and to make things a bit easier for them by listening to their worries and offering help.”

The clinics will be held at Burnley ASDA, on Princess Way, on March 10th, April 14th, May 10th, June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 15th, October 13th, November 10th and December 8th.

Cath added: “We want to be able to raise awareness in the community of the support available to patients, families and carers of people affected by cancer. Unless people are visiting the hospital for a particular reason, they might not know about MCISS and the vital support offered by Macmillan and the Trust. We want to be more visible in the community and help more people.”