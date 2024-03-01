Burnley’s Charter Walk shopping centre announces its chosen charity for 2024 as Team Rise.
A year of fund raising activities and events in aid of the group that supports people with learning disabilities and autism, and also those who are lonely or vulnerable, will be held at the centre, kicking off with an ‘Eggstra Special Easter Event’ on Easter Saturday ( March 30th). Attractions include face painting, a visit from the Easter bunny, a performance by a ukelele band, a treasure hunt, Easter egg painting, tombola and cake stall.
Charter Walk manager Debbie Hernon said the ‘fantastic energy’ of the charity was inspirational and, as the centre focuses a lot on activities around autism and inclusivity, Team Rise was the perfect choice. Launched 10 years ago in Burnley Team Rise is now based in Brierfield and the CEO is Sharon Lees who said it meant the world to be chosen.
Sharon said: “It’s wonderful news, we can’t thank everyone enough. This will not only help to raise funds for Team Rise it will help to promote a positive image for the group that is all about helping people to enjoy their lives and have fun.”