Burnley woman's fight for an autism diagnosis

A Burnley woman has spoken about the difficulties she has faced seeking an autism diagnosis as an adult.

The mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes her symptoms were missed in school, as she was labelled “a bad child”.

She says she now faces a long wait for an assessment through the NHS.

“It all started in childhood, in primary school. I was generally classed as a bad child, always getting into fights because I was overwhelmed. I was always bullied on the days I did go in,” she said.

“I changed schools several times, went to anger management, but then I was eventually diagnosed with BPD [Borderline Personality Disorder], anxiety, and depression.”

Evidence suggests that autism may be genetic, according to the National Autistic Society.

“I have four children with two different dads, all diagnosed with autism. So I started doing some research and discovered that some traits of borderline and autism overlap,” she said.

“I went back to my GP last January. They questioned why I would want a diagnosis in my 30s. I said it's more for answers, an explanation. I didn't get diagnosed in childhood. I was put down as a naughty child.”

Her GP referred her for an assessment, which she now faces a long wait for.

“So many adults like me are starting to realise it was all missed throughout childhood,” she said.

"Women tend to mask a lot more, so it's a lot harder for it to be picked up. It's just put down to mental health, BPD, depression, anxiety, or general shyness in schools.”

She explains that she may appear to cope with social situations because she “can hold a conversation” and “make eye contact”. However, she actually struggles with these social norms and tends to hide her difficulties from people she doesn’t know.

She also feels that being misunderstood by others has impacted her relationships, adding: “It's ruined friendships. I have several people calling me a liar because I have told them I have suspected autism.”

She says she hid her struggles when she first sought support from a charity in Brierfield called the Team Rise Project, which supports adults with autism and learning disabilities, as well as those who are vulnerable, lonely, or socially isolated. She takes part in activities and trips with two weekly groups, which have helped boost her social skills.

She recalls attending a busy charity fundraiser, where she struggled with sensory overload, but felt supported by a team member.

“I had a meltdown because I was in a crowd. I was really struggling. I was panicking and crying. One of the staff members helped me get hold of my partner.”

She describes Team Rise as “absolutely amazing” and “like a family”, adding that becoming involved with it is “the best thing I have done. They have told me it's OK to have meltdowns, it's fine to be myself. They have been so supportive.”

To find out more about the charity, which is self-funded, and make a donation towards its work, please visit https://teamrise.org.uk/