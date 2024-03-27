Burnley superhairo donates hair to The Little Princess Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Althea Millward, aged 9 and a pupil at Rosewood Primary School, was inspired by a friend’s cancer treatment and wanted to do something to help. She is such a kind, thoughtful and caring young girl that she wanted to not only raise money but give something to charity. Althea said she took inspiration from her Mum who had previously shaved her head to raise money for cancer research and had also had the big chop and donated her hair to charity.

So Althea decided to stop cutting her hair and she has been growing it hair for over a year. Then with the assistance of her parents she set up a Go Find Me page and held a sponsored hair cut in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only did she donate over 12 inches of her hair to go to making a wig for a child going through cancer treatment but she also raised £750 on the day. Donations have continued to come in since the big trim and she’s more than trebled her initial goal of £250 to reach over £800! Her parents and family are all really proud of her achievement. People can still donate at: http://www.gofundme.com/f/m6u5wn-the-big-chop