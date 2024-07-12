Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some suicidal people are waiting for more than half a year for mental health support through the NHS, says a Burnley CIC.

The system designed to help them cannot cope with the number of people at breaking point, claims a director of Casual Minds Matter CIC in Howe Walk, which offers free counselling to those struggling with mental illness.

The police, doctors, social services, the Department of Work and Pensions, and even the local NHS mental health crisis team refer vulnerable people to the CIC for support, says Dave Burnett, which has a maximum five-week wait.

However, due to the demand, Dave fears that Casual Minds Matter (CMM), which relies on donations and profits from its clothing shop, will "go under" without more funding.

"Many people don't feel comfortable asking for help. When they do, they are at a crisis point and the help is not there. The NHS tells them, 'We'll refer you to Minds Matter and you'll get a call’.

"But that can take months.

"One lad had suicidal thoughts and came to us as he was not getting any help. He rang Minds Matter and got a call nine months later, by which time, he had been to us and we'd sorted him out.

"That's the problem. Even the mental health crisis line is sending people to us. It's not good at all. They're the experts."

And if agencies, Dave added, "send more people, we're going to go under. There needs to be more funding for independent organisations picking up the slack, as the NHS is incapable of dealing with it."

The former businessman recalls speaking with police officers last year while supporting someone who was on the brink of suicide.

"The police asked what we do and said they ring the crisis team [when someone is suicidal] but they're too busy to come out.

"What they're saying is that the crisis team is that busy, they won't come out to people on bridges. They need to employ more people."

CMM currently offers one-to-one counselling to 75 people a month. Meanwhile, 50 a month attend courses on topics like anger management, PTSD, anxiety, grief, and suicide prevention.

"I think it's the tip of the iceberg. We could help many more people if we had some funding. We've worked here for two years and had no pay. I'm here seven hours a day, six days a week. We need a big business to get on board or a footballer because we're desperate for funding."

Emma McGuigan, chief operating officer, at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are working hard to continue to improve our waiting times and access to our services, with significant demand for mental healthcare. We work closely with our partners, including the police and the voluntary sector and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support and the invaluable work they do for our communities.

“We provide advice and support to the police when they are responding to people with mental health issues. Officers can speak directly to mental health practitioners via our telephone lines to help ensure people’s safety and wellbeing. Our street triage team, made up of mental health clinicians and police officers, work together so they can respond appropriately to people in mental health crisis.

Police can take people to a place of safety and we will attend the scene if this is appropriate for individual needs.

“Mental health support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 0800 953 0110.”