Burnley opticians raise over £400 for local charity

A team of Burnley opticians recently organised a bake sale to raise funds for Team Rise Project.

The Specsavers Burnley team hosted a bake sale in store, with plenty of sweet treats and delicious baked goods for customers to enjoy and all funds raised being donated to the charity.

Team Rise Project is a charity based in Brierfield that supports people from all across East Lancashire, helping adults who have learning disabilities, autism, or those who are vulnerable or socially isolated.

The charity provides tailored support to help empower individuals to contribute to the local community in a meaningful and positive way, as well as reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Specsavers Burnley raised over £400 in total, with Amy from the store being crowned the bake off winner.

Mark Addison, retail director at Specsavers Burnley, says: ‘We’re delighted to have helped raise money for Team Rise Project as they do such a fantastic job supporting people in the local community who need their support.

‘The full team at Specsavers Burnley are committed to supporting local initiatives in the area that make a real difference. It was great to see everyone get involved for this fundraiser and we’re excited to see what else we can support with throughout the year.’

