Burnley nursery school donates £320 to Pendleside Hospice following Ramadan fundraiser

A Burnley nursery has donated £320 to Pendleside Hospice after raising funds throughout Ramadan.

Friends and family of children at Stoneyholme Nursery School all made donations to the school throughout Ramadan, with giving to charity being one of the five pillars of Islam around which Muslims live their lives.

In total, £320.07 was raised through the generous donations. Jo Applegate, Pendleside fundraiser, was on hand to meet the children and accept the cheque for Pendleside Hospice, meeting the children and thanking the nursery school for their sterling fundraising efforts.