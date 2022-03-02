NHS England data shows a steep drop in people visiting the dentist in 2020 and 2021, with millions across England missing check-ups and treatment.

The figures are proof that NHS dentistry is at the "last chance saloon" and in urgent need of reform, according to the British Dental Association.

Doctors waiting room

In the two years to December 2021, 351,938 adults in Lancashire attended an appointment – the equivalent of 36% of the population.

That is significantly down on the 24 months to December 2019 when 490,287 – 51% – attended.

Between March and June 2020, dental practices were instructed to close and defer routine, non-urgent dental care to limit the spread of Covid-19.