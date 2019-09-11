Burnley MP urges women to attend breast cancer screening

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has joined calls from the charity Breast Cancer Now to increase awareness and funding for breast cancer screening services.

Breast cancer is the single biggest cause of death of women in the UK with 55,000 women and 350 men diagnosed each year.

It kills on average 70 - 100 women each year in East Lancashire. This is above the national average.

Mrs Cooper said: “Many women also live with secondary breast cancer and often experience delays in diagnosis and struggle to access specialist support to manage the physical and emotional impacts of the disease.

“I was delighted to meet up with representatives from the charity Breast Cancer Now last week the charity aims through helping to fund research and support to ensure that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer survives.”

Only 68.5% of women in East Lancashire attend breast screening, which is below national average. The earlier a cancer is diagnosed the higher the likelihood that it can be treated.

Mrs Cooper urged women to ask their GP about screening services available in East Lancashire.

October is Breast Cancer awareness month and Wednesday, October 18th, is Wear it Pink day when communities are encouraged to organise fundraising events for this important charity.

Last year the people of Burnley and Padiham raised £3,252.04

Mrs Cooper also asked that any groups organising events should contact her office on julie.cooper.mp@parliament.uk and she will will help to promote and attend events where possible.