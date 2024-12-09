Burnley mental health nurse's mission to help suicidal people

A Burnley mental health nurse will help to support primary care colleagues in how to listen, talk and provide options to people in crisis.

Vicki Jordan will support the delivery of Mental Health Awareness Training across Lancashire and South Cumbria for the Primary Care Workforce in 2025.

The aim is to help GP surgery staff - the first port of call for many experiencing mental health problems - feel more confident in how to have that initial conversation of care and help signpost struggling people to the right support at the right time.

Vicki has been a mental health nurse for more than 20 years in East Lancashire, works clinically in primary care and has a leadership role for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Training Hub.

She is providing voluntary support to Burnley fundraising groups Support After Suicide and Mark’s Chair of Hope (Hold On Pain Ends) in how to access and navigate mental health support, which can be a particular challenge for people when they find themselves struggling.

“I am very keen to join forces with Mark’s Chair of Hope and Six Connections on their mission to increase awareness and reduce suicide rates. We believe it is preventable and that we need to join the dots with all the great work being done around this serious issue.”

She believes some people are apprehensive about asking about thoughts of suicide for fear of saying the wrong thing or not knowing what to do with a disclosure. She hopes the skills-based training will give clinicians the confidence to have the conversation, to listen and not feel pressured to solve the problems for the person but instead to provide hope and options for support tailored to the person.

“Your GP surgery is often where you go first to open up about difficulties and access mental health support, it is important that clinicians in primary care feel equipped to have the conversations and know what their local offers of support are.

“You don’t need to be a mental health specialist to have those conversations, but people are often frightened of saying the wrong thing. We want to break down the stigma and create an impactful movement that sees greater awareness around suicide prevention and create a more confident primary care workforce with mental health presentations.

"We also need to come together with community-based support options. Essentially, we are in this together.

“Sometimes, all you need is for someone to listen with empathy, to help break it down, to provide some hope - a genuine conversation of care”.

Vicki is also linked in with Six Connections, who offer training to businesses, education and the charity sector.

“Having attended the training with Six Connections recently, it has refreshed my approach to my own professional practice and allowed me to see that we need to do things differently. There are lots of training offers available at different levels. People need to know how important it is and how to access it. This is a huge priority.

“It’s not any single agency’s responsibility to tackle this, it’s everybody’s business and we all need to come together as humans to do our bit.”

To find out more about Support After Suicide, Mark’s Chair of Hope and its fundraising activities, search for the group on Facebook.