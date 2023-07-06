Dove Court in Burnley, run by HC-One, opened its doors to Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan, as well as visitors and guests from the community to mark this year’s Care Home Open Week.

This national event hosted by Championing Social Care helps care homes to connect with their local communities, showcase what they have to offer, and remind their neighbours that they are there if they need support.

Catherine Brierley, home manager, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan to our home and open the doors of Dove Court again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2023. Everyone had an amazing time.

Mayor Coun. Raja Arif Khan with Edith Howson at Dove Court Care Home in Burnley.

“We are proud to support Burnley, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community after the challenges of the pandemic, to support community engagement, and to remind our local community that our kind care teams are here if they ever need support for themselves or a loved one.”