Burnley Mayor joins Dove Court for Care Home Open Week celebrations
Dove Court in Burnley, run by HC-One, opened its doors to Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan, as well as visitors and guests from the community to mark this year’s Care Home Open Week.
This national event hosted by Championing Social Care helps care homes to connect with their local communities, showcase what they have to offer, and remind their neighbours that they are there if they need support.
Catherine Brierley, home manager, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan to our home and open the doors of Dove Court again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2023. Everyone had an amazing time.
“We are proud to support Burnley, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community after the challenges of the pandemic, to support community engagement, and to remind our local community that our kind care teams are here if they ever need support for themselves or a loved one.”
Residents and colleagues enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities under the theme of Celebrating Together, including a visit from pupils at Casterton Primary Academy and a range of carnival games like hook-a-duck, tin can alley, quoits and hoopla. They also enjoyed a lovely afternoon tea and live entertainment from performers Cat’s Pyjamas, who specialise in providing entertainment for care homes. Their musical performances provide many music therapy benefits, including for those living with dementia. The shows are fast-paced, fully interactive, colourful, visual and highly entertaining.