Burnley Lions to host 'Sight and Sound' exhibition for visually and hearing impaired at Towneley Hall
Organised by Burnley Lions Club, ‘Sight and Sound’ takes place on Saturday, October 25th, and there will be a range of high and low tech equipment, and many services, on display.
Open to the public from 10am to 4pm the exhibition will be opened by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Paul Reynolds. Exhibitors include React Accessibility Ltd which offers a free ‘React Access Trigger’ app which delivers discrete, automatic, in-phone proximity notifications when a person approaches a bus stop, offering direct, secure linkage to a virtual audio and visual real-time bus stop departure board and where present the option to trigger a public audio announcement from digital bus stop display.
Also there will be Optelec Ltd, one of the UK’s largest assistive technology companies which provides optical, electronic, software and lighting, to support people living with various sight loss conditions.
Other exhibitors are:
- The Macular Society
- Synapptic Ltd, a company that designs software specifically for sight loss and offers free lifetime UK-based help and support.
- Marjorie Dunderdale from the Burnley Talking Newspaper
- Pendle Voice
- The Visual impairment forum for Lancashire
- The Eye Care Liaison Service
- Blackburn and District Blind Society
- Guide Dogs for the Blind
- Deafway
- Lancashire County Council’s sensory team and cultural services staff
- Burnley West Health and Wellbeing
- Burnley Group Practice, Rosegrove Surgery, Padiham Group Practice, Ightenhill Surgery, Riverside practices
- Galloways sight loss charity
This is the third exhibition the Lions have held. The first was in 2017, also at Towneley, and the second in 2021 at Burnley Football Club.