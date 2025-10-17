An exhibition for the visually and hearing impaired is to be hosted at Burnley’s historic Towneley Hall.

Organised by Burnley Lions Club, ‘Sight and Sound’ takes place on Saturday, October 25th, and there will be a range of high and low tech equipment, and many services, on display.

Open to the public from 10am to 4pm the exhibition will be opened by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Paul Reynolds. Exhibitors include React Accessibility Ltd which offers a free ‘React Access Trigger’ app which delivers discrete, automatic, in-phone proximity notifications when a person approaches a bus stop, offering direct, secure linkage to a virtual audio and visual real-time bus stop departure board and where present the option to trigger a public audio announcement from digital bus stop display.

Also there will be Optelec Ltd, one of the UK’s largest assistive technology companies which provides optical, electronic, software and lighting, to support people living with various sight loss conditions.

Other exhibitors are:

The Macular Society

Synapptic Ltd, a company that designs software specifically for sight loss and offers free lifetime UK-based help and support.

Marjorie Dunderdale from the Burnley Talking Newspaper

Pendle Voice

The Visual impairment forum for Lancashire

The Eye Care Liaison Service

Blackburn and District Blind Society

Guide Dogs for the Blind

Deafway

Lancashire County Council’s sensory team and cultural services staff

Burnley West Health and Wellbeing

Burnley Group Practice, Rosegrove Surgery, Padiham Group Practice, Ightenhill Surgery, Riverside practices

Galloways sight loss charity

This is the third exhibition the Lions have held. The first was in 2017, also at Towneley, and the second in 2021 at Burnley Football Club.