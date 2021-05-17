Burnley General Hospital to open as vaccination centre this week

Lancashire and South Cumbria’s clinical vaccination lead has today urged eligible people who have not yet had their Covid-19 jab to come forward without delay.

The call from Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, comes as extra doses arrive in the area next week.

A number of new sites, including Burnley General, are opening from Tuesday to boost the delivery of the vaccination and additional vaccination first doses have been secured.

Burnley General Hospital

The sites will be open 8am until 8pm from Tuesday, May 18th to Thursday, May 20th, with more details about extra clinics at the weekend and next week to be released very soon.

Vaccination of residents is according to a priority list, as set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), based on age and vulnerability of people and the risk of them becoming seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.

The current criteria is:

Aged 38 and over

Aged 18 and over with any underlying health conditions

Aged 18 and over AND living, caring or working with anyone with underlying health conditions

Health and Social Care staff

Any carers – paid or unpaid. You will not be asked for proof as unpaid carers are eligible.

The new sites are hyper local to Blackburn with Darwen for the convenience of local residents but anyone who is eligible can book into the appointments for their first dose.

They include:

Mobile 5 Bay Clinic with disabled access delivered by an articulated lorry, Penny Street, Blackburn, BB1 6HQ

Pop up clinic in Revidge Fold Church, Shear Brow, BB1 8DS.

Acorn Medical Centre,421 Blackburn Road, Accrington BB5 1RT

Everest Pharmacy, 21 Cemetery Road, Darwen BB3 2LZ

Burnley General Teaching Hospital, Casterton Avenue, Burnley BB10 2PQ

Royal Blackburn Hospital, Haslingden Road, Blackburn BB2 3HH

Bookings can be made via http://bit.ly/pennine-vac and other venues will come online throughout the week.

Further details will also be available online at www.healthierlsc.co.uk

Opening hours of existing vaccination sites including Blackburn Cathedral and the Royal Blackburn Hospital Hub also are also being extended, with details to be confirmed shortly.

As well as securing extra first doses, the NHS is continuing to give second doses when they are due.

Jane Scattergood said: “The NHS is working closely with all its partners on a rapid response to the virus in order to protect our residents. We have secured extra vaccines for everyone who is eligible and made it as easy as possible for them to come forward to be vaccinated.

“People will have more opportunities to book their vaccination on a date and a place that suits them, no matter where they live. As long as you are eligible, please come forward and book your vaccine as quickly as you can.