Burnley Football Club stars add their support to ICON Week

Premier League side Burnley Football Club and Championship duo Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers are backing ICON Week 2023.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
The third annual ICON week (September 25th to 29th) is here to raise awareness of infant crying and how to support parents/carers and prevent serious injury, illness and even death of young babies as a result of Abusive Head Trauma that happens when someone shakes a baby.

ICON is a programme to raise awareness of infant crying and how to cope to support parents and carers, and prevent serious injury, illness and even death of young babies as a result of abusive head trauma from shaking a baby. For more information, please visit www.iconcope.org/iconweek2023

For Burnley, Morocco international winger Anass Zaroury (I), South African striker Lyle Foster (C), Belgian centre back Ameen Al-Dakhil (O) and Italian goalkeeper Denis Franchi (N) supported the cause on video, along with former England international striker Jay Rodriguez, left back Charlie Taylor, Belgian winger Manuel Benson and Danish winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, currently on loan from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim (pictured).

Representing North End are former Denmark U21 midfielder Mads Frokjaer-Jensen (I), midfielders Brad Potts (C) and Ryan Ledson (O) and Welsh goalkeeper David Cornell (N) along with Republic of Ireland internationals Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne.

And from Blackburn, former Spurs winger Dilan Markanday, Blackburn-born midfielder Adam Wharton (I), left back Harry Pickering (C), defender Joe Rankin-Costello (O), attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics (N) and former England Under 19 forward Niall Ennis.

ICON is a programme adopted by health and social care organisations in the UK to provide information about infant crying, including how to cope, support parents/carers, and reduce stress.

