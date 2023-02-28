News you can trust since 1877
Burnley East Primary Care Network hosts first Health and Wellbeing Mela event at Burnley’s Barden Campus

Having fun, meeting new people, engaging with the local community, partnership collaboration and finding out what resources and services are out there to help with both physical and mental health were the main focuses of Burnley East Primary Care Network’s Health and Wellbeing Mela event.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:47pm

Hosted by Dr Yasara Naheed Clinical Director of Burnley East Primary Care Network ( PCN) and GP at Thursby surgery and Hazel Swarbrick – PCN Digital transformation lead, Over 35 agencies from the NHS, Health, social care and the volunteer sector came together for the Mela at the Burnley Campus in Barden Lane.

These included Burnley Together, Building bridges Burnley, Calico, Burnley Council, Burnley Up and Active, Burnley Leisure, Burnley Together , Carers Link, Burnley FC in the Community, Lancashire County Council, Daneshouse Football Club, North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, library services and many more

Burnley East Primary Care Network held its first Health and Wellbeing Mela event.
Along with exercise activities and entertainment for children and adults, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley officially opened the event.

Experts were on hand to carry out health checks and offer advice on a range of subjects including bowel screening, oral cancer, smoking cessation, housing, debt and benefits. Exercise and mindfulness sessions were held, and a range of healthy food offered, supported by Lancashire County Council and businesses.

Dr Naheed said: “The pandemic changed the lives of so many residents and many are unaware of the services that are available to them to help them in so many different ways. This has been an amazing event to bring local residents and partners agencies together in one room so that we can work together to support our residents of Burnley.”

