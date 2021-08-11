Burnley community pharmacy reaches significant vax milestone

The number of people vaccinated at the Burnley centre has surpassed 12,900. This is more than double the figures from the end of May, when booking figures reached 5,000.

As the vaccination programme continues, it is reassuring to see rates steadily increase. Despite this, Burnley remains above the national average (296.1) for Covid case rates at 302.5 in the seven days leading to August 6.

Additionally, mask wearing is expected to continue in most places - especially healthcare settings. All of this points to signs that we are not out of the woods yet, and to the vital importance of continuing to follow lockdown rules and getting yourself vaccinated.

Brunshaw Pharmacy in Burnley has reached a significant milestone

Brunshaw’s vaccination centre is managed by a small number of staff at Stoneyholme Community Centre. The site is staffed by generous staff members and volunteers who work hard to ensure the whole operation runs smoothly.

Brunshaw’s Pharmacy Manager Nurul Islam said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered and supported the vaccination clinic – it was a real team effort and great success. All our appointment slots were filled quickly and the response from the people attending was very humbling.”