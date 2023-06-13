Stephen Bird and Geoff Bowell, who live at MHA Heather Grange, are keen golfers, with the former playing at least twice a week before moving into the home.

Staff members Sarah Ashworth and Tracey Keenan accompanied them to the Prairie Sports Village for a course of Pitch and Putt as part of a Seize the Day initiative encouraging residents to re-experience past activities or try something new.

Karys Barnes, admin manager, said: “Stephen loves sports and when we asked him about taking him to play some golf he was very excited.

Geoff Bowell (left) and Stephen Bird played a course of Pitch and Putt as part of their Seize the Day.

“The Prairie Sport Village is literally two minutes away from us, so it was very ideal.

“Geoff also has an interest in golf, so we decided to take them both together.