Breathe Therapies in Preston, which specialises in treatment for eating disorders, won a prestigious RSPH accolade for its innovative programme last year.

Now Shelley Perry, clinical director, will join the judging panel in October to help celebrate other cutting-edge work in the field.

Shelley said: “It really is an honour and a blessing to play this role in the prestigious RSPH Awards, especially as last year’s winner of the Health and Wellbeing Category. It’s really quite surreal.

Shelley Perry, clinic director of Breathe Therapies in Preston, will help judge this year’s Royal Society for Public Health Awards.

"I am excited to be at this year’s event and acknowledge and celebrate the work of fellow health care professionals.”

Breathe Therapies won the national Healthier Lifestyles award for helping vulnerable people make positive changes to benefit their health and wellbeing.

Their "Footsteps” Eating Disorder Recovery Programme was designed to make it easy for clients to access specialist support via an app. The technology connects them with an eating disorder coach and specialist dieticians, who offer therapy both online and face-to-face.

The mental health nurse founded Breathe Therapies after battling an eating disorder. The clinic offers a range of therapies to suit different people’s needs, such as Art Psychotherapy, Dance and Movement Psychotherapy, Psychosexual Therapy, and Highly Specialized Dietetics, alongside more standard approaches such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR).