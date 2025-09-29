A Burnley based menopause support coach is holding an event dedicated to raising awareness, providing education and helping women to better understand a subject that is often seen as ‘taboo.’

Carrie Hill will host the ‘transformational afternoon’ SHE THRIVES LIVE 25 at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham on Saturday. October 18th.

Aimed at helping women to better understand what’s happening to their bodies during perimenopause and menopause so they can feel more confident, informed and empowered, the gathering will feature expert insights, practical advice, and an uplifting environment where women can connect with like-minded others who truly “get it.”

Carrie (46), who recently qualified in August as a certified menopause support coach, said: “ I am now supporting and guiding women in perimenopause and menopause to understand the hormone changes they are perhaps going through and help them to feel stronger, healthier and empowered during this transition in their lives.

“ Hence the reason for the name of the event SHE THRIVES LIVE 25.”

Carrie already has a successful wellness business, Amelia Jane’s Beauty. Named after her daughter, Carrie specialises in lift and sculpt face massage, full body relaxation and overall wellness treatments to help women in perimenopause/menopause feel relaxed, de-tress and skin confident.

She added: “I am navigating perimenopause myself, and, over the last 12 months I have made significant changes to help manage my symptoms which has resulted in me becoming more educated, knowledgeable, more confident , more resilient and being able to advocate for my health and the decisions I make going forward. I am now helping women just like me do the same with the coaching sessions that I offer.

Burnley menopause support coach Carrie Hill is hosting an event dedicated to the subject in a bid to help women navigate their way though it

"I have found through talking with a lot of women that they are struggling to understand what approach to take. I am very passionate about women's health, which is why I have created the event to raise awareness, help educate women and give them the knowledge they so desire to help their understanding, choices and decision making, plus creating a safe space where a community of women can support one another, share stories and feel seen and heard.”

The event is priced at £30 per ticket and includes three guest speakers and a goody bag on arrival. To purchase a ticket please click HERE