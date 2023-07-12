News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Burnley above England average for liver disease admissions

Burnley had more hospital admissions for liver disease than the England average in the year to March 2022, figures show.
By Will Grimond
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Read More
Football club hosting fundraiser for Burnley mum battling rare cancer

An alcohol awareness charity has said there is an "urgent need" for high-quality treatment for alcohol-related conditions such as liver disease.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities suggest there were 200 hospital admissions for liver disease in Burnley last year – equivalent to 221 admissions for every 100,000 people.

There were 200 hospital admissions for liver disease in Burnley last year – equivalent to 221 admissions for every 100,000 people.There were 200 hospital admissions for liver disease in Burnley last year – equivalent to 221 admissions for every 100,000 people.
There were 200 hospital admissions for liver disease in Burnley last year – equivalent to 221 admissions for every 100,000 people.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was higher than an average of 153 hospitalisations per 100,000 people across England.

National admission rates have increased by 22% in the year to 2021-22 compared to the year before – rising to 82,000 from 67,000 in 2020-21.

Admissions where the primary diagnosis was alcoholic liver disease also rose by 12% over the same period.

Local figures are not comparable to the previous year due to a change in how rates are calculated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Misell, a director at the Alcohol Change UK charity, said the rise in alcohol-related health issues – including liver disease – are "both a tragedy and crisis".

"We must respond with not only treatment, but prevention," he said.

"We must stop people reaching the stage when they need to attend hospital."

He urged for the introduction of minimum-unit pricing on alcohol, alongside restrictions on how alcohol is advertised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Generally, men are more likely to be hospitalised for liver disease. In Burnley, there were 279 admissions for liver disease per 100,000 men in the area, compared to 171 for women.

Across both sexes, the North West saw a hospitalisation rate of 161 for liver disease. The South East had the lowest rate of any region in England, at 127 hospitalisations per 100,000 people, while the North East had the highest, at 190.

For individuals, Mr Misell said: "the most effective way to prevent alcohol-related liver problems is to avoid alcohol."

"But if you do drink, then do so within the low-risk guidelines of no more than 14 units a week, which means about six pints of normal strength beer or one and a half bottles of wine per week, and spreading your intake over three days or more with a few alcohol-free days too," he advised.

Related topics:BurnleyEnglandNorth EastSouth East