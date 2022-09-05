Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conal Fegan recently took part in the Burnley 10K from which he raised the fantastic amount for the Children’s Service at Action for ASD based in Finsley Gate, Burnley.

Conal completed the race in an hour on one of the hottest days of the year.

All the money raised will go towards the Children’s Service at Action for ASD.

Conal Fegan competing in the Burnley 10k

The children’s service is a small team of family support workers and they offer low level family support, advice and signposting to families in East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen. It works with families to provide early intervention including advice, information and positive strategies.

Action for ASD is the only specialist provision in East Lancashire offering support services, respite and leisure and recreational opportunities for children, young people and adults with an Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC).