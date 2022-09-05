News you can trust since 1877
Burnley 10k runer raises £1,700 for Burnley autism charity Action for ASD

One long run has raised one mammoth total – £1,700 – for Burnley autism charity Action for ASD.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Conal Fegan recently took part in the Burnley 10K from which he raised the fantastic amount for the Children’s Service at Action for ASD based in Finsley Gate, Burnley.

Conal completed the race in an hour on one of the hottest days of the year.

All the money raised will go towards the Children’s Service at Action for ASD.

Conal Fegan competing in the Burnley 10k

The children’s service is a small team of family support workers and they offer low level family support, advice and signposting to families in East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen. It works with families to provide early intervention including advice, information and positive strategies.

Action for ASD is the only specialist provision in East Lancashire offering support services, respite and leisure and recreational opportunities for children, young people and adults with an Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC).

Conal Fegan presents a cheque to Sarah Harrison
