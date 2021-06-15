Building work begins on new kidney dialysis centre in Burnley
Building work has started on new kidney dialysis centre in Burnley, due to open in September.
The new treatment hub at Briercliffe Shopping Centre will serve patients from across the region.
Groundworks on a new purpose-built renal centre at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, where the service currently operates from a portacabin, will start soon with an opening date of spring next year.
Dr Mark Brady, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals clinical director for renal medicine, said: “We are delighted to see progress being made towards this new centre in Burnley
"It is very important to us that our patients not only get the best treatment, but receive it in welcoming surroundings. We’re confident this new centre will offer an improved patient experience.”