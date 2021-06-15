Building work begins on new kidney dialysis centre in Burnley

The new treatment hub at Briercliffe Shopping Centre will serve patients from across the region.

Groundworks on a new purpose-built renal centre at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, where the service currently operates from a portacabin, will start soon with an opening date of spring next year.

Dr Mark Brady, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals clinical director for renal medicine, said: “We are delighted to see progress being made towards this new centre in Burnley

The new kidney dialysis centre is being created at Briercliffe Shopping Centre. Photo: Google