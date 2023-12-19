Burnley residents are being urged to “wrap up this winter” and use condoms as part of a campaign to combat the spread of sexually transmitted infections over the festive season.

The Safer Sex Rules campaign also aims to encourage STI testing, and raise awareness of different contraception options available.

The campaign has been developed by Brook, a national charity that supports people with their sexual health and wellbeing. Brook delivers young people’s sexual health services in Burnley, providing free, confidential, non-judgemental support for under-25s from its clinic on Bank Parade. Brook also provides an innovative digital offer, giving people aged 16-24 free online access to STI testing.

This national stigma-fighting campaign will direct users to vital information about safer sex and consent, as well as links to free digital tools people can use to manage their sexual and reproductive health online:

Find-a-Service – an easy-to-use search tool that allows people to identify their nearest sexual health services.

Best contraception for me – an online tool informing people about different contraception methods and supports them to assess which might be best suited to their individual needs.

Data released in 2023 by the UKHSA showed a 24% rise in STI diagnoses, with cases of gonorrhoea and syphilis hitting record levels. Brook’s own data shows that 53% of people accessing their clinical services throughout England reported that they do not use condoms.

Kathleen Sadler, Director of Clinical Operations at Brook, said: “The festive season is when we often see a spike in STI diagnoses and unplanned pregnancies. That’s why Brook has launched the Safer Sex Rules campaign to show people just how easy it is to manage their sexual health.

“Using condoms is one of the simplest ways to enjoy safer sex as they’re the only form of contraception that also protects against STIs. We also want to encourage people to get an STI test if they’ve had unprotected sex or started seeing a new partner. Many STIs don’t have symptoms, so getting tested is the only way to know for certain if you have one.