Briercliffe plants a cherry tree to remember Covid victims

Briercliffe’s borough councillors were joined by members of Briercliffe Parish Council and local people, including several who had lost family members to the virus and some who have recovered.

The ceremony was introduced by Coun. Anne Kelly, while Coun. Maggie Lishman read a poem by A E Housman.

The Rev. Stephen Large led a prayer and Roger Frost spoke for the parish council. Local people helped to plant the tree, including children and people who have been bereaved. They also planted daffodil bulbs around the base.

Coun. Kelly said: "It was a very moving occasion. We are pleased that there will be a place in Briercliffe to remember those who lost their lives to this dreadful virus. We are looking forward to seeing the tree bloom next year along with the spring daffodils."