Billionaire Issa brothers donate 127 defibrillators to hospital charity ELHT&Me

The Foundation, led by entrepreneurs Zuber and Mohsin Issa, Co-CEO’s of EG Group, donated a staggering £350,000 for the equipment on behalf of the Trust’s charity ELHT&Me.

Representatives from the Issa Foundation Trust visited Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital to see their donation in action and hear how the equipment was making a difference to local people.

Members of the ISSA Foundation with ELHT managers and trainers

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, Mohamed Valli said: “It is always humbling to see the outcomes of Issa Foundation’s donations and how they benefit our community.

“Born and raised in Blackburn, Zuber and Mohsin are always keen to give back to the community, and what better way to do so than through ELHT&Me?

“The ELHT team have done a great job from sourcing the equipment, to planning where each machine needs to be located and training thousands of doctors and nurses on how to use it safely. It is moving to think we have been able to support such effective improvements in the Trust that will directly benefit clinicians and local people who need care.”

ELHT associate director of integrated care and partnerships, Arif Patel, said: “Defibrillators can often mean the difference between life and death. In the event of a cardiac arrest, every second is crucial and this incredible donation has allowed us to purchase over 120 new state-of-the-art defibrillators, enabling us to significantly reduce the length of time it takes for a patient to receive the life-saving treatment they need. Thank you to the Issa Foundation Trust for supporting our work and to everyone who donated.”

ELHT’s non-executive director and chair of the Trust’s charitable committee, Stephen Barnes, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Issa Foundation Trust to the hospital and show them what we have been able to achieve with their generous donation.