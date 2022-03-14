Big NHS Walk setting off from Burnley General Hospital

Releasing their first ever corporate challenge, ELHT&Me is looking for companies to sign up their staff and embark on a team-building fund-raising day on September 25th.

Sign up a team and be entered into the three corporate challenge categories. The three categories include most walkers signed up, most funds raised and most social engagement. At the finishing point of the walk, the awards will be announced.

Additionally, the first company to sign up 20 or more fund-raising walkers, will be the feature of The Big NHS launch. Be the first and sign up today by contacting the fundraising team via [email protected] or 01254 732140.

A previous NHS Big Walk

Denise Gee, charity manager said: “The Big NHS Walk generates a huge amount of community spirit. We are delighted with the passion everyone shows and to see everyone smiling supporting our great cause.”

Through fundraising, the charity is able to fund projects which touch the lives of the thousands of people cared for by the hospitals and local community services each year. Funds raised from the Big NHS Walk are used to support the projects that fall outside of the core NHS funding; enhancing the physical environment of the hospitals, providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, funding research, and supporting staff development and wellbeing.