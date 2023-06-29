Breaking Cycles in Colne and Trinity Methodist Church in Clitheroe will host free events, including a basic service, maintenance workshops, beginners’ learn to ride sessions and led rides to boost people’s cycling confidennce.

Cycling UK hopes the campaign can help people concerned about the cost-of-living as bike riding can offer a more affordable and sustainable mode of transport.

Andy Cremin, of Cycling UK, said: “In a cost-of-living crisis, it’s more important than ever to encourage and support people to make the most cost-effective choices for travelling shorter distances.

Big Bike Revival.

“Through this project we’re helping people to ride who don’t fit the usual cycling stereotype of athletes on racing bikes in lycra, which is really important. The Big Bike Revival is about helping everyone to cycle for their everyday journeys. You don’t need to have special equipment or clothing to be able to ride a bicycle.”