Benefit support for anxiety and depression in Burnley more than doubles
The number of people in Burnley receiving benefit support for anxiety and depression has more than doubled since before the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.
Department for Work and Pensions figures show 763 people in Burnley received a PIP for anxiety and depression, as of April.
This was up from 635 the year before, and was more than double the 366 people receiving support in April 2019, before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of people receiving disability benefits has risen by 77% over the last four years.
