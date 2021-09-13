Barlick bike challenge setting off a chain reaction for charity

Barnoldswick town centre. Google images.

Saturday marks Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club’s static cycle challenge when teams see how far they can ride between 10am and 2pm.

And it’s all in aid of Prostate Cancer UK with the hope that a substantial amount can be raised. Hope is the word in more senses than one in that local cycle parts manufacturer Hope Technology is providing five static bikes for the challenge.

Teams of four will be tackling that challenge, while one bike will be available for the young and not-so-young to have an individual ride for 10 minutes for a small fee to see how they can set up a personal winning distance.

There will be prizes for the winners of team and individual events and the club is more than grateful to sponsors and donors supporting the event. The public are invited to help make the day a crowd pleaser and to cheer on the competitors.

Rotarians will be asking the public for cash support for the Prostate Cancer charity, and there will also be a raffle.