Charity Age UK said the figure – 194 elderly people – is “of tremendous concern” and urged the Government to “make sure that it is prepared for next winter”.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK charity director, said having limited money in later life impacts day-to-day living and exacerbates feelings of loneliness and disconnection from society.

“These figures are of tremendous concern, as older people lacking central heating often find it very difficult to stay warm during the winter months with potentially serious consequences for their health and wellbeing.

Almost 200 elderly people living alone in Burnley have no central heating.

“Living alone can make this situation worse as it means that one person’s income has to stretch further to cover the fixed costs of heating a home, and it can, in some cases, lead to social isolation, which can have additional negative consequences.”

She called on the Government to ensure it is prepared for next winter.

“Expanding central heating access and providing suitable alternatives to keep older people warm will be absolutely key.”

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, said the figures are “deeply concerning”.

“No person in Britain should have to live in a cold home, and it is a disgrace that this is happening under Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.”

He added Labour would launch a national Warm Homes Plan to upgrade homes that need it, so families can have “the warmth they need and cheaper energy bills”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We know this is a difficult time for families, including older people, which is why we’ve been covering around half of the typical household’s energy bill.”

They said improving the energy efficiency of homes is the best long-term method of tackling fuel poverty.

“That’s why we’ve committed over £6.6 billion in this parliament to improve energy efficiency and, in addition, last month we announced the new expanded Great British Insulation Scheme to deliver even more upgrades.”