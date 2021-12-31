253 new Covid cases in Burnley in last 24 hours

A total of 20,834 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 30 (Thursday), up from 20,581 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 23,319 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 19,149.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 188,124 over the period, to 12,748,050.

Cases have increased again in Burnley

Due to a data issue, newly reported cases from Wales cover a two-day period, meaning the total figure reported for the UK may be higher than expected.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 318 people had died in the area by December 30th (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 20,814 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 58,287 people had received both jabs by December 29 (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.