15 photos from the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun on the first day of December

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 08:00 BST
Volunteers stepped out to help at the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun yesterday (Sunday. December 1st)

Youngsters took to the 2k course on the Padiham Greenway and enjoyed completing it. And here are some images of the runners and their families.

Anyone who would more information about parkrun, or who would like to volunteer, is asked to go to the facebook page Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun.

.

1. Images from the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

. Photo: Padiham parkrun

Photo Sales
.

2. Images from the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

. Photo: Padiham parkrun

Photo Sales
.

3. Images from the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

. Photo: Padiham parkrun

Photo Sales
.

4. Images from the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

. Photo: Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:VolunteersYoungsters
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice