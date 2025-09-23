13 photos from fun day and children's colour run at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley for Pendleside Hospice

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 18:10 BST
A fun day and children’s colour run at Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Burnley was a great success, despite the rain last Saturday.

The event was organised by Shelly Heap who is a contestant in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly competition where each person taking part is set a challenge to raise £2,000. Shelly had already raised the magnificent sum of £9,234 and the cash brought in at the fun day, £1,443, brought her to £11,000.

Youngsters loved taking part in a colour run round the pitch and there was also a funfair, kids’ giant games and ‘Hanging Tough’ challenge.

Sponsors were Lancashire Competitions, which gave people the chance to win cash prizes throughout the day.

