Young Clitheroe eco-warrior (8) inspires dedicated volunteers to spruce up town

Armed with litter pickers, Grace-Rae with her army of recuits ready to clean up Clitheroe!

Eight-year-old Gracie-Rae Spedding, who attends St James Primary School, Clitheroe initially reached out to developer, Miller Homes, for support as she began litter picking around the town. The collaboration comes as the homebuilder brings new homes to the area with its Montague Place development.

Miller Homes and Gracie-Rae now enjoy a successful partnership. In April, Gracie-Rae was provided with weatherproof posters to put around the local area reminding people to take their rubbish home with them. The community homebuilder also donated a litter pick and hi-vis jacket to keep Gracie-Rae safe on her eco-friendly adventures.

Now, the relationship extends to Gracie-Rae’s friends too, who were so inspired by her mission that they wanted to join as well. Recently, the eco dream team took part in a "Clean up Clitheroe" event at Henthorn Park, near St James. Miller Homes has provided more copies of the weatherproof posters for Gracie-Rae and her friends to post around the town.

Following the last donation, members of the Clitheroe public were so influenced by the inspirational efforts of Gracie-Rae, that they requested posters to be put up in their streets and their local green spaces.

Gracie-Rae, already so inspirational at the age of 8, said: “Thank you Miller Homes for getting more posters for me. I feel really proud seeing them around town and hope they make people want to take their rubbish home with them!”

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West said: “What an influential young lady Gracie-Rae is, she’s inspired a whole community to care more for the environment, and we’re so proud at Miller Homes to be part of that.”

Jeanette Pateman from Clean up Clitheroe group added: “Clean up Clitheroe group was initiated to clean up our town, to ensure it remains a vision of beauty, we are proud to support fairy eco warrior Gracie Rae. She is inspirational and is a fantastic role model to all ages.”