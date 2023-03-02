News you can trust since 1877
World Book Day: 33 adorable photos of Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley children dressed as their favourite book characters

Imaginations are running wild as children in the area celebrate World Book Day.

By Laura Longworth
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:23pm

All sorts of marvellous characters are heading out to school and nursery today, from princesses and super heroes to animals and fantastic beasts.

Here are 33 adorable photos of Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley children dressed as their favourite book characters:

1. World Book Day

Isaac Collinge (three) of Clitheroe, as Peter Rabbit.

Photo: Submit

2. World Book Day

Evie (eight) is Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter.

Photo: Submit

3. World Book Day

Isla (six) is Amanda Thripp from Matilda.

Photo: Submit

4. World Book Day

Charlie aged 11 as Dobby from Harry Potter.

Photo: Submit

