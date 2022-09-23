Burnley Council, working with the University of Central Lancashire, has purchased the empty building on the edge of the town centre through the Government's Levelling Up funding.

The multi-million-pound transformation of the former mill in Queen's Lancashire Way will create 35,000sq ft of space to accommodate new public spaces, cutting-edge teaching facilities and a business/enterprise zone.

It is the latest step in UCLan's expansion mission following the creation of a new campus library and Student Union space in the nearby Sandygate Mill last year.

Work has started on the Newtown Mill Development on Queen's Lancashire Way, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Antony Higginbotham, Burnley and Padiham’s MP who helped to secure the funding, said: “This is such an exciting project for our borough – levelling up the area around Trafalgar whilst increasing educational opportunities for residents will bring real benefits to Burnley and Padiham. And it is why I’ve worked with the Government to make sure the funding is available to ensure it happens.“It’s vital that we create the opportunities for people to thrive and education plays a massive part in that. We already have some amazing facilities with the likes of Burnley College. And this latest development at Newtown Mill will further enhance our borough’s education offering.“With the planning permission now in place, I’ll continue to work with UCLan Burnley and Burnley College to make sure we have the best skills and education provision locally, meaning we can boost our advanced engineering sector and take advantage of the National Cyber Force based just over the hill in the Ribble Valley.”

Brierfield construction company Barnfield will help Burnley Council deliver the scheme.

The council secured £19.9m. in Levelling Up funding for the expansion, plus other key projects, as well as significant environmental improvements to the area between Turf Moor and the town centre, and further upgrades to Manchester Road railway station.

Professor Graham Baldwin, UCLan vice-chancellor, said: “This is another pivotal and exciting development in our ongoing plans to raise young people’s aspirations in the area, respond to local employers’ skills needs and support the regeneration of Burnley.

“We are grateful for the support from the Levelling-Up Fund and the backing from key partners including Burnley Council, Antony Higginbotham MP and Burnley Bondholders.”

