The Children's Society has called for stronger government guidance on the issue, after data revealed the "huge differences" in the rate of exclusions in schools across England.

Department for Education figures show there were a total of 7,418 permanent or temporary exclusions across the 595 state schools in Lancashire in the 2020-21 academic year.

Fulwood Academy – a state-funded secondary school in Preston – has the highest rate of exclusions in schools across Lancashire

This works out at a rate of 4.2 exclusions for every 100 pupils – similar to the average of 4.3 across England.

However, of the 506 schools in the area with at least 100 pupils, this rate was highest at Fulwood Academy – a state-funded secondary school in Preston.

The secondary sponsor led academy ordered three permanent exclusions and 299 temporary exclusions – a rate of 42.7 per 100 pupils.

The schools with the next highest exclusion rates in Lancashire in 2020-21 were:

Fleetwood High School – state-funded secondary – 38.2

Corpus Christi Catholic High School – state-funded secondary – 38

Walton-Le-Dale High School – state-funded secondary – 26.9

Carr Hill High School – state-funded secondary – 25.7

At the other end of the scale, 234 schools in the area did not exclude a single pupil.

Around 37% of schools across England did not suspend or permanently exclude any students in 2020-21, while almost a dozen issued more exclusions than they have pupils.

The Children’s Society said there may be a number of reasons for the wide discrepancies in exclusion numbers between schools.

Iryna Pona, policy and impact manager for the organisation, said: "Behavioural issues that could lead to exclusion, are often an indicator of larger issues children are experiencing, such as unmet special educational needs, bullying, abuse or exploitation.

“Some schools may have more children that require additional support, some may lack resources or awareness and training so they don’t know how to support the child and tackle any issues before resorting to excluding.

“Whatever the reason, the numbers show that there is the lack of consistent child centred approach that allows for the needs of the child to be understood and supported across all schools in the same way that would reduce the number of exclusions."

She also called for stronger government guidance that requires schools to work with partners in social care and the community to ensure greater oversight of exclusion decisions.

The Department for Education said it supports headteachers to choose how and when to use suspensions to maintain a calm, safe, and supportive environment.

A spokeswoman added: "We are clear that permanent exclusion should only be used when absolutely necessary, as a last resort and this should not mean exclusion from education.