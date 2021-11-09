Whalley schoolgirl (nine) climbs Britain's highest peaks raising over £1,200 in aid of the Royal British Legion

The determined nine-year-old, who attends Whalley Primary School, braved the wet and windy weather conditions to complete the epic challenge climbing to the summit of Snowdon ­— the highest peak in Wales, then tackling Scafell Pike - standing at 3,209ft, England' s highest mountain and finally Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands, in less than 24 hours! When completing the climbs, she was accompanied by her granddad Darryl.

Isabella is no stranger to taking on mammoth challenges. Last year the youngster had only been riding a bike for a month when she decided to set herself the task of cycling 100 miles along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, which she successfully completed raising hundrends in aid of veterans.

Her most recent challenge has raised a splendid £1,200, with donations continuing to pour in.

Feeling on top of this world ...Whalley's Isabella Brannigan

Isabella's proud parents, Craig and Kelly, spoke about their daughter's determination to raise money for good causes. They said: "As parents we are very proud of what Isabella has achieved.